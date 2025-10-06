NRG Energy (NRG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, NRG Energy (NRG) was down 1.4% at $163.95. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.37% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

The power company's stock has climbed by 12.61% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of NRG Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2025. On that day, NRG Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.32%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.18 billion, indicating a 0.65% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.98 per share and revenue of $29.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.18% and +6.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. As of now, NRG Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NRG Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.84. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.95.

We can also see that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.79 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

