NRG Energy (NRG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

NRG Energy (NRG) ended the recent trading session at $171.06, demonstrating a -1.38% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the power company had gained 16.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 7.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.18, marking a 22.37% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.32 billion, indicating a 7.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $31.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.23% and +10.7%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NRG Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.72% downward. NRG Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, NRG Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.06. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.94 of its industry.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.