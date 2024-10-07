NRG Energy (NRG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

NRG Energy (NRG) ended the recent trading session at $94.29, demonstrating a -1.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.96% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the power company had gained 24.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 3.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 5.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.43 billion, down 31.68% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $25.1 billion, indicating changes of +42.59% and -12.93%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.71% higher. NRG Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, NRG Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.48. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.64.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

