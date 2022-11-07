NRG Energy (NRG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG posts adjusted net income of 29 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 54.7%.

Revenues

NRG Energy’s third-quarter 2022 revenues came in at $8,510 million, up 28.8% year over year. Total revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,900 million by 44.2%.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $452 million, down 41.1% from $656 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s total operating costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $8.4 billion, up 95.2% from $4.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses of $105 million fell 13.9% from the prior-year quarter’s $122 million.



NRG Energy is executing a $1-billion share repurchase program, and shares worth $397 million are remaining to be completed by the end of 2022. NRG Energy’s Board of Directors approved a $600-million incremental share repurchases program to be completed in 2023.



NRG Energy’s board of directors approved an 8% increase in its annual dividend to $1.51 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2022, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth $333 million compared with $250 million on Dec 31, 2021.



As of Sep 30, 2022, NRG’s long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $7,974 million compared with $7,966 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 was $1,758 million compared with $1,855 million in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2022 were $250 million compared with $219 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

NRG Energy lowered its 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,950-$2,050 million from the previous range of 1,950-$2,250 million. NRG lowered its 2022 free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $950-$1,050 million from the prior range of $1,140-$1,440 million.

Zacks Rank

NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 7.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is 56 cents, implying growth of 36.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 2.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FE’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is 53 cents, indicating growth of 3.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Dominion Energy Inc. D has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is $1.08, indicating growth of 20% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.