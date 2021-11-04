NRG Energy (NRG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG posted third-quarter 2021 earnings of $6.60 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 by 53.8%. The bottom line also improved 547.15% from $1.02 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

NRG Energy’s quarterly revenues came in at $6,609 million, up 135.3% year over year.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of the Release

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $767 million, up 2% from $752 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s total operating costs and expenses for third-quarter 2021 amounted to $4,290 million, up 77.6% from $2,416 million in third-quarter 2020.



Interest expenses of $122 million increased 23.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $99 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2021, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth $259 million compared with $3,905 million on Dec 31, 2020.



As of Sep 30, 2021, its long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $7,957 million compared with $8,691 million on Dec 31, 2020.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $1,855 million compared with $1,386 million generated in the comparable period of 2020.



Capital expenditures for the first three quarters of 2021 were $219 million compared with $167 million in the comparable period in 2020.

Dividend Update

The company increased its 2022 annual dividend by 8% from $1.30 per share to $1.40.

Guidance

NRG Energy narrowed 2021 adjusted EBITDA view tothe $2,400-$2,500 millionrange from the prior guidance of $2,400-$2,600 million. It now expects 2021 free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,440-$1,540 million from the prior expectation of $1,440-$1,640 million.



NRG Energy envisioned 2022 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,950-$2,250 million from the prior expectation of $1,140-$1,440 million.

Zacks Rank

