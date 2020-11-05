NRG Energy (NRG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

NRG Energy, Inc.’s NRG third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.02 per share from continuing operations beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 1%. Nevertheless, the bottom line declined 29.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Revenues

NRG Energy’s quarterly revenues logged $2,809 million, down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Highlights of the Release

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $752 million compared with $792 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s total operating costs and expenses in the quarter amounted to $2.42 billion, down 1.6% from $2.46 billion in the year-ago quarter. This upside is owing to lower cost of operations.



Operating income was $393 million, down 27.2% from $540 million in the year-ago quarter. Interest expenses of $99 million were on par with the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $697 million compared with $345 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



As of Sep 30, 2020, the company’s long-term debt amounted to $5,792 million compared with $5,803 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



The company’s net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2020 was $1,386 million compared with $897 million generated in the prior-year’s comparable period.



Capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2020 were $167 million compared with $183 million in the comparable period last year.

Guidance

The company narrowed 2020 adjusted EBITDA outlook to the range of $1,950-$2,050 million from the prior range of $1,900-$2,100 million. It updated its 2020 free cash flow before growth investments to the $1,450-$1,550 band from the previous range of $1,275-$1,475 million.



The company maintained 2021 adjusted EBITDA view in the range of $1,900-$2,100 million. It lowered its 2021 free cash flow before growth investments to the $1,200-$1,400 band from the previous range of $1,275-$1,475 million.

