NRG Energy (NRG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 2.8%. The bottom line also improved 233.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 33 cents.

Revenues

Total revenues came in at $6,348 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,522 million by 40.4%. The figure, however, declined 12.8% from $7,282 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $819 million, up 112.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $386 million.



Total operating costs and expenses were $5,821 million, down 11.3% from $6,560 million in the year-ago quarter due to lower cost of operations.



Operating income totaled $530 million, down 29.7% from $754 million registered in the year-ago quarter. Our model predicted operating income of $567.4 million for the same quarter.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2023, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $422 million compared with $430 million as on Dec 31, 2022.



As of Jun 30, 2023, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $10,737 million compared with $7,976 million as on Dec 31, 2022.



Cash used by operating activities in the first six months of 2023 totaled $1,028 million against $3,189 million cash provided in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures totaled $324 million in the first six months of 2023 compared with $150 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Guidance

NRG Energy reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted EBITDA projection in the range of $3,010-$3,250 million.



The company expects cash provided by operating activities in the band of $1,610-$1,850 million.



NRG’s 2023 free cash flow before growth investment is anticipated between $1,620 million and $1,860 million.

