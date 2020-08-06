NRG Energy (NRG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
NRG Energy, Inc.’s NRG second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.27 per share from continuing operations missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 by 17%. Nevertheless, the bottom line improved 69.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Revenues
NRG Energy’s quarterly revenues logged $2,238 million, down 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Highlights of the Release
Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $574 million compared with $469 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s total operating costs and expenses in the quarter amounted to $1.75 billion, down 18.3% from $2.15 billion in the year-ago quarter. The upside is owing to lower supply and operating costs.
Operating income was $484 million, up 51.25% from $320 million in the year-ago quarter. Interest expenses of $96 million were down 8.6% from $105 million in the prior-year quarter.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
Financial Highlights
As of Jun 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $418 million compared with $345 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
As of Jun 30, 2020, the company’s long-term debt amounted to $5,810 million compared with $5,803 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
The company’s net cash provided by operating activities in the first half of 2020 was $692 million compared with $425 million generated in the year-ago first half.
Capital expenditures in the first six months of 2020 were $116 million compared with $107 million in the comparable period last year.
Guidance
The company reaffirmed 2020 and 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $1,900-$2,100 million, respectively. It also anticipates free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,275-$1,475 million for both years.
Zacks Rank
NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Utility Releases
FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered second-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 3.64%.
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share, trumping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 by 4.4%.
CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 8.9%.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.