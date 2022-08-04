NRG Energy (NRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG posted a second-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of 33 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 6.5%.

Revenues

NRG Energy’s second-quarter 2022 revenues came in at $7,282 million, up 38.9% year over year. Total revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,745 million by 53.5%.

Highlights of the Release

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $358 million, down 45.4% from $656 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s total operating costs and expenses in the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $6.6 billion, up 78.4% from $3.7 billion in the year-ago quarter of 2021.



Interest expenses of $105 million decreased 16% from the prior-year quarter’s $125 million.



NRG Energy is executing a $1-billion share repurchase program, and shares worth $595 million are remaining to be completed by the end of 2022.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2022, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth $580 million compared with $250 million on Dec 31, 2021.



As of Jun 30, 2022, NRG’s long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $7,970 million compared with $7,966 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2022 was $3,189 million compared with $377 million in the year-ago quarter.



Capital expenditures for the first six months of 2022 were $150 million compared with $143 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

NRG Energy reiterated 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,950-$2,250 million. NRG continues to expect 2022 free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,140-$1,440 million.



NRG Energy envisions 2022 cash flow from operations in the band of $1,470-$1,770 million.

Zacks Rank

