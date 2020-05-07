NRG Energy (NRG) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
NRG Energy, Inc. NRG delivered earnings of 55 cents per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2020, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 26.6%. Nevertheless, the bottom line increased 61.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Revenues
NRG Energy’s quarterly revenues amounted to $2,019 million, down 6.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Highlights of the Release
First-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $349 million compared with $333 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company changed its business segments from Retail and Generation to Texas, East and West/Other in the beginning of first-quarter 2020.
It has achieved 41% Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction since 2014.
The company’s total operating costs and expenses in the quarter amounted to $1.78 billion, down 8.7% from $1.95 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income was $244 million, up 10.4% from $221 million in the year-ago quarter. Interest expenses amounted to $98 million, down 14% from $114 million in the prior-year quarter.
Financial Highlights
As of Mar 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $759 million compared with $345 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
As of Mar 31, 2020, the company’s long-term debt and capital leases amounted to $5,807 million compared with $5,803 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
The company’s net cash from operating activities in the first three months of 2020 was $208 million compared with net cash used in operating activities of $91 million generated in the year-ago quarter.
Capital expenditures in the first three months of 2020 were $66 million compared with $49 million in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
The company reaffirmed its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $1,900-$2,100 million. It also anticipates free cash flow before growth investments in the range of $1,275-$1,475 million.
