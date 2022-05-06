NRG Energy (NRG) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG incurred 25 cents per share in first-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 54.5%.

Revenues

NRG Energy’s first-quarter 2022 revenues came in at $7.89 billion, down 2.4% year over year. Total revenues also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.56 billion by 7.8%.

Highlights of the Release

First-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $509 million, down 10.2% from $567 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s total operating costs and expenses in first-quarter 2022 amounted to $5.5 billion, down 32.9% from $8.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021.



Interest expenses of $103 million decreased 18.9% from the prior-year quarter’s $127 million.



NRG Energy is executing a $1 billion share repurchase program, and shares worth $301 million were repurchased through Apr 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

As of Mar 31, 2022, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth $387 million compared with $250 million on Dec 31, 2021.



As of Mar 31, 2022, NRG’s long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $8,026 million compared with $7,966 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Cash provided /(used) by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 was $1,676 million against ($917) million in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2022 were $60 million compared with $63 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Guidance

NRG Energy reiterated 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,950-$2,250 million. NRG continues to expect 2021 free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,140-$1,440 million.



NRG Energy envisions 2022 cash flow from operations in the band of $1,380-$1,680 million.

Zacks Rank

NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



