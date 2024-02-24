NRG Energy (NRG) Price Target Increased by 11.89% to 56.30

The average one-year price target for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) has been revised to 56.30 / share. This is an increase of 11.89% from the prior estimate of 50.32 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.22% from the latest reported closing price of 51.55 / share.

NRG Energy Declares $0.41 Dividend

On January 19, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.63 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2024 received the payment on February 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $51.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 5.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1224 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRG is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.73% to 247,554K shares. The put/call ratio of NRG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 14,951K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,736K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 10,359K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,727K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,622K shares, representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 87.63% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 8,083K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,920K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 19.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,183K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 7.01% over the last quarter.

NRG Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NRG is bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything it does. It generates electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.