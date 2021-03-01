NRG Energy (NRG) Posts Q4 Loss Against Earnings Estimates

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG posts fourth-quarter 2020 loss of 53 cents per share from continuing operations against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 37 cents. Also, the bottom line compares unfavorably with earnings of 54 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

NRG Energy’s quarterly revenues came in at $2,027 million, down 7.7% year over year. Also, its 2020 revenues amounted to $9,093 million, down 7.4% from the prior year’s figure.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of the Release

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $330 million compared with $384 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s total operating costs and expenses in 2020 amounted to $7,991 million, down 6.4% from $8,538 million in 2019. The upside can be attributed to lower cost of operations.



Operating income in 2020 was $1,105 million, down 14.3% from $1,290 million in 2019. Interest expenses of $401 million dropped 2.9% from prior year’s tally of $413 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $3,905 million compared with $345 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



As of Dec 31, 2020, the company’s long-term debt amounted to $8,691 million compared with $5,803 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



The company’s cash provided by continuing operations in 2020 was $1,837 million compared with $1,405 million generated in 2019.



Capital expenditures in 2020 were $230 million compared with $228 million in 2019.

Guidance

The company maintained 2021 adjusted EBITDA view in the range of $2,400-$2,600 million. It expects 2021 free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,440-$1,640 million.

Zacks Rank

