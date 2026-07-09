NRG Energy (NRG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed the most recent trading day at $140.48, moving +2.18% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.81% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.3%.

The power company's stock has climbed by 13.95% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NRG Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.83, indicating a 8.93% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.06 billion, indicating a 10.14% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

NRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.85 per share and revenue of $35.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.67% and +15.85%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.98% decrease. NRG Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, NRG Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.41.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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