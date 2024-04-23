NRG Energy (NRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $71.49, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.

The power company's shares have seen an increase of 3.32% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.51, indicating a 40.7% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.66 billion, indicating a 12.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.36 per share and a revenue of $26.34 billion, representing changes of +24.07% and -8.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.85% lower. NRG Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NRG Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.13 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.29.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

