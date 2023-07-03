NRG Energy (NRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $37.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NRG Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 172.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.48 billion, down 38.42% from the prior-year quarter.

NRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $25.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.86% and -19.14%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.98% lower. NRG Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NRG Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.66, which means NRG Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

