NRG Energy (NRG) Gains on Diverse Customers & Debt Management

NRG Energy Inc. NRG has been gaining from the acquisition of Direct Energy and stable demand from a wide variety of customers. NRG’s focus on the generating clean energy and proper debt management through its transformational activities is likely to drive its performance in the long run.



NRG Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 12.3%. The current dividend yield of 3.3% is better than the industry’s average of 2.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Tailwinds

NRG Energy acquired Direct Energy for net $3.42 billion, which advanced its customer-focused strategy and enhanced data and analytics. NRG expects to realize annual synergies of $225 million and $300 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively.



NRG sells electricity to several customers and does not need to depend on a single customer to generate revenues. Thus, the migration of customers to other operators is not going to have a significant bearing on its earnings.



NRG Energy’s total debt-to-total-capital ratio decreased to 60.2% in the second quarter of 2022 from 77.6% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Also, its times interest earned (TIE) ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2022 improved to 11.3 from 4.3 at the end of the second quarter of 2021. A strong TIE ratio indicates that the utility will be able to meet debt obligations in the near future without any difficulty. NRG had liquidity worth $3,084 million as of Jun 30, 2022.

Headwinds

NRG operates in a highly competitive wholesale power market and needs to follow strict Federal, State and local rules and regulations. NRG Energy relies on natural gas, coal and oil to fuel most of its power-generation facilities and any disruption in fuel supplies can mar its prospects. Also, NRG is exposed to fluctuations in foreign currency. Hence, any appreciation in major currencies relative to the U.S. dollar will affect its net income.

Price Performance

In the past month, shares of NRG Energy have rallied 21.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 12.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Xcel Energy Inc. XEL, Alliant Energy Corporation LNT and ALLETE Inc. ALE, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The long-term earnings growth rate of Xcel Energy, Alliant Energy and ALLETE is projected at 6.4%, 6.2% and 8.7%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share for Xcel Energy, Alliant Energy and ALLETE has moved up 7.1%, 6.5% and 15.5% year over year, respectively.



XEL, LNT and ALE’s respective current dividend yields of 2.5%, 2.7% and 4.1% are better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.6%.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.