NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed the most recent trading day at $149.36, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power company had gained 6.99% outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NRG Energy in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, up 8.93% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.27 billion, indicating a 6.93% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.85 per share and a revenue of $35.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.67% and +15.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower. NRG Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, NRG Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.19, which means NRG Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.