NRG Energy (NRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed the most recent trading day at $32.42, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 0.94% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

NRG Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 239.18%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.56% higher. NRG Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note NRG Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.19.

It is also worth noting that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

