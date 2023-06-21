NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed the most recent trading day at $33.88, moving +1.07% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the power company had lost 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NRG Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 306.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.57 billion, down 37.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $25.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +73.66% and -19.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.13% lower. NRG Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NRG Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.72.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

