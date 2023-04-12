NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $35.76, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the power company had gained 12.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 9.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NRG Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 132% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.97 billion, up 0.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.54 per share and revenue of $25.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +73.28% and -18.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.12% lower. NRG Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NRG Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.81.

It is also worth noting that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

