NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed the most recent trading day at $32.15, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 1.08% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NRG Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 239.18%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.56% higher. NRG Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note NRG Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.87, so we one might conclude that NRG Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, NRG's PEG ratio is currently 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

