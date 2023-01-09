NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $32.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the power company had lost 0.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

NRG Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 239.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.87% higher within the past month. NRG Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note NRG Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.89.

It is also worth noting that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

