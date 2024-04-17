NRG Energy (NRG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, NRG Energy (NRG) reached $73.42, with a -1.48% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.15%.

The power company's shares have seen an increase of 11.79% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 9.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NRG Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.88, marking a 2.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.66 billion, indicating a 12.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.39 per share and a revenue of $26.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.77% and -7.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.42% lower. As of now, NRG Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, NRG Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.59, which means NRG Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)

