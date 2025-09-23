NRG Energy (NRG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $167.43, marking a -2.07% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 18.1% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NRG Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.83, marking a 1.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.18 billion, reflecting a 0.65% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.93 per share and a revenue of $29.99 billion, representing changes of +19.43% and +6.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% lower. As of now, NRG Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, NRG Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.13, so one might conclude that NRG Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that NRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. NRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

