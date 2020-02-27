NRG Energy (NRG) Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y in 2019
NRG Energy, Inc. NRG posted earnings of $15.59 per share in 2019, up from earnings of $1.49 in 2018.
Revenues
NRG Energy posted revenues of $2,214 million in the quarter under review, which increased 5.9% from $2,091 million in the year-ago quarter.
In 2019, the company generated revenues of $9.82 billion that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.89 billion by 0.7%. The top line improved from $9.47 billion in 2018.
Highlights of the Release
Fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $384 million compared with $273 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company realized $590 million of its 2019 cost savings target and $135 million in margin enhancement, as part of its Transformation Plan.
NRG Energy completed $250 million of share repurchase authorization that was announced during second-quarter 2019 earnings call. Since Jan 1 2019, the company has completed $1.6-billion share repurchase.
Financial Highlights
As of Dec 31, 2019, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $345 million compared with $563 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
As of Dec 31, the company’s long-term debt and capital leases amounted to $5,803 million compared with $6,449 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
The company’s net cash provided operating activities at the end of 2019 was $1,413 million compared with $1,377 million at the end of 2018.
Capital expenditures in 2019 were $228 million compared with $388 million in 2018.
Guidance
The company expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $1,900-$2,100 million. It also anticipates free cash flow before growth investments in the range of $1,275-$1,475 million.
Zacks Rank
NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.