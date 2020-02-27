NRG Energy (NRG) Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y in 2019

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG posted earnings of $15.59 per share in 2019, up from earnings of $1.49 in 2018.



Revenues



NRG Energy posted revenues of $2,214 million in the quarter under review, which increased 5.9% from $2,091 million in the year-ago quarter.



In 2019, the company generated revenues of $9.82 billion that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.89 billion by 0.7%. The top line improved from $9.47 billion in 2018.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release



Fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $384 million compared with $273 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company realized $590 million of its 2019 cost savings target and $135 million in margin enhancement, as part of its Transformation Plan.



NRG Energy completed $250 million of share repurchase authorization that was announced during second-quarter 2019 earnings call. Since Jan 1 2019, the company has completed $1.6-billion share repurchase.



Financial Highlights



As of Dec 31, 2019, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $345 million compared with $563 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



As of Dec 31, the company’s long-term debt and capital leases amounted to $5,803 million compared with $6,449 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



The company’s net cash provided operating activities at the end of 2019 was $1,413 million compared with $1,377 million at the end of 2018.



Capital expenditures in 2019 were $228 million compared with $388 million in 2018.



Guidance



The company expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $1,900-$2,100 million. It also anticipates free cash flow before growth investments in the range of $1,275-$1,475 million.



Zacks Rank



NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Releases



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 6.5%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 14.6%.



WEC Energy Group WEC delivered fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 6.9%.



