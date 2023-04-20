NRG Energy (NRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 9.01% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NRG Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 132% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.97 billion, up 0.91% from the year-ago period.

NRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.54 per share and revenue of $27.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.28% and -13.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.12% lower within the past month. NRG Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NRG Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.78.

It is also worth noting that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

