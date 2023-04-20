NRG Energy (NRG) Declares $0.38 Dividend

NRG Energy said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 5.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1314 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRG is 0.26%, a decrease of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 262,012K shares. The put/call ratio of NRG is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is $39.05. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.09% from its latest reported closing price of $34.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is $25,774MM, a decrease of 18.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 52.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 70.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 645K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 32.88% over the last quarter.

CVY - Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 20.59% over the last quarter.

LSVGX - LSV Global Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capula Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NRG Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NRG is bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything it does. It generates electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.