NRG Energy (NRG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed the most recent trading day at $158.54, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the power company had lost 3.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.27%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.31 billion, indicating a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.81 per share and revenue of $28.87 billion, which would represent changes of +17.62% and +2.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NRG Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. NRG Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NRG Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.46.

We can also see that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

