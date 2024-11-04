NRG Energy (NRG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

NRG Energy (NRG) closed the latest trading day at $88.05, indicating a +1.53% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Shares of the power company witnessed a loss of 9.05% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.43 billion, down 31.68% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $28.17 billion, indicating changes of +42.82% and -2.26%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.14% upward. Right now, NRG Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NRG Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.05. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.06 of its industry.

Investors should also note that NRG has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

