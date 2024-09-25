NRG Energy (NRG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

NRG Energy (NRG) closed the most recent trading day at $89.24, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 5.17% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, NRG Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.56 billion, down 30.07% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.17 per share and a revenue of $25.19 billion, representing changes of +42.82% and -12.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.93% higher. At present, NRG Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, NRG Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.7 of its industry.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 38, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

