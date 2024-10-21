NRG Energy (NRG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, NRG Energy (NRG) reached $86.45, with a +0.14% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Shares of the power company have depreciated by 0.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Utilities sector's loss of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.71, marking a 5.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.43 billion, down 31.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.16 per share and a revenue of $25.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +42.59% and -12.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for NRG Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% decrease. Currently, NRG Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NRG Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.6, which means NRG Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

