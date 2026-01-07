Markets
NRG

NRG Energy Names Robert Gaudette CEO, Antonio Carrillo Chair As Lawrence Coben Steps Down

January 07, 2026 — 08:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Robert Gaudette as Chief Executive Officer and Antonio Carrillo, Lead Independent Director, as Chair. Both appointments are with effect from the date of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 30.

The company noted that Lawrence Coben will step down as President today and will remain as Chair and CEO until April 30. He will serve as an advisor to the company for the remainder of 2026.

In connection with the appointment, the Board has named Gaudette President of NRG, with immediate effect, and plans to nominate him for election to the Board at the AGM.

Gaudette, who joined NRG in 2001 from a predecessor company, is currently the company's Executive Vice President, President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations.

Gaudette has served as Executive Vice President of NRG Business and Market Operations since 2022 and President of NRG Business and Market Operations since 2024. He served as Senior Vice President, Business Solutions from 2013 to 2022.

Prior to 2013, Gaudette held several executive positions at NRG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.