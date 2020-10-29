Dividends
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.13, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRG was $31.13, representing a -25.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.78 and a 59.31% increase over the 52 week low of $19.54.

NRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). NRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.08. Zacks Investment Research reports NRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 36.74%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NRG as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)
  • First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PUI with an decrease of -5.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NRG at 3.61%.

