NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRG was $39.8, representing a -7.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.95 and a 103.68% increase over the 52 week low of $19.54.

NRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). NRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.65. Zacks Investment Research reports NRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.45%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NRG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QDIV with an increase of 14.45% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of NRG at 4.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.