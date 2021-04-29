NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.21, the dividend yield is 3.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRG was $36.21, representing a -17.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.08 and a 28.31% increase over the 52 week low of $28.22.

NRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). NRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports NRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 152.64%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

