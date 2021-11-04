NRG Energy Inc Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.62 billion, or $6.60 per share. This compares with $0.25 billion, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 135.2% to $6.61 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.62 Bln. vs. $0.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.60 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.61 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.