NRG Energy Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NRG Energy Inc (NRG):

Earnings: -$784 million in Q3 vs. $326 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.79 in Q3 vs. $1.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NRG Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $393 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Revenue: $7.223 billion in Q3 vs. $7.946 billion in the same period last year.

