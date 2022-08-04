NRG Energy Inc Q2 Income Drops, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $513 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $4.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.9% to $7.28 billion from $5.24 billion last year.

NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $513 Mln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.16 vs. $4.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $7.28 Bln vs. $5.24 Bln last year.

