NRG Energy Inc Profit Climbs In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $326 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $7.95 billion from $8.51 billion last year.

NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $326 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.04 -Revenue (Q3): $7.95 Bln vs. $8.51 Bln last year.

