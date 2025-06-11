NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Opinions on Q1 2025 Earnings Performance

Recent discussions on X about NRG Energy, Inc. have centered on the company's latest financial performance, particularly following a strong earnings report for Q1 2025 that exceeded expectations. Many users have expressed enthusiasm over the stock's upward momentum, pointing to a significant gap up in price and high trading volume as indicators of strong market interest. The conversation also touches on NRG's strategic pivot toward data centers, which some see as a key driver of future growth.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as a few voices on X have raised concerns about accounting adjustments that may mask underlying volatility in NRG's derivative trading activities. These discussions highlight a divide between those who view the stock's recent performance as a sign of strength and others who caution about potential operational instability. The debate keeps the ticker in the spotlight, with ongoing interest in how these factors will play out in the coming quarters.

NRG Energy, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/28.

NRG Energy, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

NRG Energy, Inc. insiders have traded $NRG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN HOWELL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $7,725,000

ROBERT J GAUDETTE (Exec VP, NRG Business) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,484,600

BRUCE CHUNG (EVP & CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,952,600

NRG Energy, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 471 institutional investors add shares of NRG Energy, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NRG Energy, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $174,000 of award payments to $NRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

NRG Energy, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

