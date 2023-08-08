NRG Energy Inc Announces Retreat In Q2 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $291 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $6.35 billion from $7.28 billion last year.

NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $291 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $2.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.47 -Revenue (Q2): $6.35 Bln vs. $7.28 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.