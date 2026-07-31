NRG Energy Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $1.66 per share on revenues of $5.89 billion.



Second-quarter earnings estimates have gone down 21.70% over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates a year-over-year decrease of 12.61%.



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NRG’s Earnings Surprise History

NRG Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 3.98%.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for NRG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Some companies in the same industry with the right combination of the two factors for an earnings beat this season are Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW, Versigent PLC VGNT and Duke Energy Corporation DUK. PNW, VGNT and DUK currently have an Earnings ESP of +0.95%, +8.82% and +0.16, respectively. PNW and VGNT each currently hold a Zacks Rank #2, while DUK carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced NRG’s Q2 Performance

In June 2026, NRG Energy completed construction and commenced commercial operations of 456 megawatts of new natural gas-fueled simple-cycle generating units at its TH Wharton Generating Station in Houston. The project is expected to strengthen NRG's generation capacity, improve grid reliability during peak demand, support a more reliable power supply for customers and drive higher revenues and earnings, which is likely to favorably impact its upcoming quarterly results.



Growth in the customer base, an increase in load growth, rising electrification and expanding data center power agreements are expected to have supported NRG Energy’s quarterly performance. Synergies from acquired assets are likely to have contributed to second-quarter earnings.



The company's robust free cash flow generation is expected to have supported ongoing share repurchases, lowering shares outstanding and providing a favorable boost to overall earnings.



However, higher interest expenses may have trimmed some of the gains in the quarter to be reported.

NRG Stock Price Performance

NRG Energy shares have fallen 10.2% over the past six months against the industry’s rise of 3.8%.



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NRG Shares Are Trading at a Discount

The company is currently valued at a discount compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. NRG Energy is trading at 13.06X compared with its industry’s 16.06X.



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NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Versigent PLC (VGNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.