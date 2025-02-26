NRG ENERGY Earnings Results: $NRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

NRG ENERGY ($NRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, beating estimates of $0.99 by $0.53. The company also reported revenue of $6,819,000,000, missing estimates of $7,661,763,545 by $-842,763,545.

NRG ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

NRG ENERGY insiders have traded $NRG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RASESH M. PATEL (President, NRG Consumer) sold 102,603 shares for an estimated $8,244,151

ROBERT J GAUDETTE (Exec VP, NRG Business) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,484,600

BRUCE CHUNG (EVP & CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,952,600

ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 1,082 shares for an estimated $0

NRG ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of NRG ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NRG ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $121,000 of award payments to $NRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

NRG ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/28.

