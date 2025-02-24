NRG ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $NRG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NRG ENERGY ($NRG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,661,763,545 and earnings of $0.99 per share.
NRG ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
NRG ENERGY insiders have traded $NRG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RASESH M. PATEL (President, NRG Consumer) sold 102,603 shares for an estimated $8,244,151
- ROBERT J GAUDETTE (Exec VP, NRG Business) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,484,600
- BRUCE CHUNG (EVP & CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,952,600
- ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 1,082 shares for an estimated $0
NRG ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of NRG ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 4,868,000 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,190,960
- BARCLAYS PLC added 3,045,330 shares (+250.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,749,672
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,357,842 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,724,505
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,417,057 shares (+1010.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,846,882
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,317,956 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,905,990
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,287,183 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,262,371
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,045,189 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,296,951
NRG ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $121,000 of award payments to $NRG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NATURAL GAS SUPPLY - GRC ATF: $121,000
NRG ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/28.
