NRG Energy CEO Mauricio Gutierrez Steps Down, Backs Annual Adj. EBITDA Outlook

November 20, 2023 — 07:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG), an electricity provider, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Gutierrez, has stepped down.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its Chair of the Board of Directors, Lawrence Coben, as interim CEO.

NRG added that it has initiated a search to identify a permanent CEO and retained a search firm to assist with this process.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full-year 2023 and 2024.

Excluding items, for the full-year 2023, NRG still expects to report EBITDA of $3.150 billion to $3.300 billion.

For the full-year 2024, the company continues to project adjusted EBITDA of $3.300 billion to $3.550 billion.

