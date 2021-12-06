Markets
NRG

NRG Energy Board Authorizes To Repurchase $1 Bln Of Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) said that its board authorized $1 billion for share repurchases, effective immediately. The program is expected to begin in 2021 and will continue throughout 2022.

The company has closed the sale of about 4,850 MWs of fossil generating assets from its East and West regions to Generation Bridge, an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners.

At Closing, NRG received $620 million of net proceeds, after purchase price adjustments pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement entered into on February 28, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular