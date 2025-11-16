NRG Energy (BIT:1NRG) Price Target Increased by 12.99% to 169.33

The average one-year price target for NRG Energy (BIT:1NRG) has been revised to €169.33 / share. This is an increase of 12.99% from the prior estimate of €149.86 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €94.63 to a high of €208.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.51% from the latest reported closing price of €151.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,995 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NRG is 0.34%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.57% to 212,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 7,871K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NRG by 85.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NRG by 50.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,556K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,411K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NRG by 49.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,549K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NRG by 47.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,881K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NRG by 89.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.