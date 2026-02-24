NRG Energy Backs Annual Earnings Outlook, Expects Adj. EBITDA To Rise

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc.(NRG) on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual earnings guidance for the full year.

For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted profit of $1.685 billion to $2.115 billion, or $7.90 to $9.90 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $5.325 billion to $5.825 billion.

For fiscal 2025, NRG Energy has reported adjusted income of $1.606 billion, or $8.07 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 billion.

NRG was up by 2.07% at $180.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.