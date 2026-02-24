Markets
NRG

NRG Energy Backs Annual Earnings Outlook, Expects Adj. EBITDA To Rise

February 24, 2026 — 08:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc.(NRG) on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual earnings guidance for the full year.

For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted profit of $1.685 billion to $2.115 billion, or $7.90 to $9.90 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $5.325 billion to $5.825 billion.

For fiscal 2025, NRG Energy has reported adjusted income of $1.606 billion, or $8.07 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 billion.

NRG was up by 2.07% at $180.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

