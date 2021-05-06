NRG Energy Appoints Alberto Fornaro CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) announced the appointment of Alberto Fornaro as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2021. He will be succeeding Gaetan Frotte, who has been serving as interim CFO.

Alberto Fornaro was Chief Financial Officer of Coupang, Inc. from February 2020 to December 2020 and has been serving as a Senior Advisor since December 2020. Prior to Coupang, he spent almost nine years at International Gaming Technology plc where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

