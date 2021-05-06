Markets
NRG

NRG Energy Appoints Alberto Fornaro CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) announced the appointment of Alberto Fornaro as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2021. He will be succeeding Gaetan Frotte, who has been serving as interim CFO.

Alberto Fornaro was Chief Financial Officer of Coupang, Inc. from February 2020 to December 2020 and has been serving as a Senior Advisor since December 2020. Prior to Coupang, he spent almost nine years at International Gaming Technology plc where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular